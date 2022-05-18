Jimmie Lou Fernandez (Crabtree), 85, passed away May 15, 2022, in her home surrounded by family, holding hands with Gene.
Jimmie Lou was born November 27,1936 in Texas to her father Theodore “Red” Crabtree and mother Letha Crabtree. At a young age her family moved to Sunnyside, WA where she created all of her childhood memories.
She married the love of her life Gene Fernandez on December 22, 1956. The unconditional love and devotion they shared for 65 years was one of a kind.
They made their home in Sunnyside, where together they raised five children. Tony, Angie, Vicki, Gina, and Ric. No one could have asked for a more loyal, devoted, loving mother.
She was the world’s best grandma to seven, and great grandma to four, she proudly doted on and spoiled each one of them every chance she got.
The simplest pleasures brought great joy to Jimmie Lou.
She had a passion for gardening, and it was one of her greatest joys. Not only for her but all of those that were lucky enough to spend time at her home and see the beauty she created.
She loved spending time in the kitchen, she believed in cooking from scratch, every meal was delicious and made with love. No one will ever duplicate her holiday rolls and her homemade pies were unmatched (and will be missed). Gene was a lucky a man.
Jimmie Lou was a person full of smiles and laughter. She was generous, selfless, tireless and the kindest person you could ever hope to know. We will forever miss the way she would listen, her engaging conversations and her guidance. She was a second mother to countless friends of her children.
She shared a special bond with her sisters, Dee, Gaye, Linda and Glenda, and brother Tommy.
All of her nieces and nephews held a huge place in her heart.
She had a very special friend group, all of whom she cherished and enjoyed every minute she shared with them.
She was proceeded in death by her beloved daughter Angie Fernandez, her parents Ted and Letha Crabtree and her brother Tommy Crabtree.
She was one of a kind and to be loved by her was to be truly blessed. She will forever be missed.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Graveside service will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Jimmie Lou’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.