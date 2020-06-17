Joann Mulder (Warmenhoven), aged 71, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Joann was a wonderful, sweet wife, mother, sister, and friend. She always had a happy, positive attitude and a warm smile.
Joann will lovingly be remembered by her husband of 46 years, Steven; daughter Theresa Mulder; sisters and brother, Annie Grimmius, Bill (Shirley) Warmenhoven, Eleanor (Rich) Hall, Linda Wheeler; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Jane Warmenhoven, Joyce (Marvin) Dykstra, Lee Mulder, Roberta Mulder, Donald (Carole) Mulder, Ellen (Kyle) Johnson, many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Joseph; brother, Paul Warmenhoven; sister Helen Van Os; brothers-in-law, Bert Grimmius, Logan Wheeler, James Mulder, Thomas Mulder, and Jack Mulder.
The family will greet visitors on Wednesday, June 17, from 5-8 p.m. at Stroo Funeral Home. A committal service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens (28th and Patterson Ave.) with Rev. Paul DeVries officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Brookside Christian Reformed Church.
