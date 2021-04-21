Joanne Louise Partch

Born the eldest of four children to Foryce and Doris Smalla in Lakewood, Ohio, she spent most of her childhood through high school in Oak Park, Illinois.
She graduated from the University of Michigan with a bachelor’s degree in music education. She moved to Sunnyside, Washington in 1958 with her college roommate to take sight unseen teaching positions.
It was here that she met and married James Partch. They were married June 18, 1961 at the Sunnyside United Methodist Church.
After a brief move to California for teaching jobs, they returned to Outlook to expand and settle on the family farm.
Joanne put teaching aside for a while to become a mother of three children and to help on the farm.
Joanne was not raised to be a slacker and pitched in to any project where she was needed.
She had a 25-year career cutting asparagus right alongside the kid’s crew that she ran. She also drove tractors, and even the silage truck.
She had a great love of animals, always having beloved pets and feeding every stray cat in the neighborhood.
Joanne was a teacher and mentor to kids in all areas of her life. She was very active in the church over the years, teaching Sunday school and directing children’s choirs.
In 1972 she founded the “Outlook Pork Producers” 4-H club and was dedicated to not only helping kids get animals to the fair but insisting that they participate in leadership and community service activities as well.
For many years, the Outlook streetlights were funded by the paper and bottle recycling money raised by the club.
In 1980, when her children were older, Joanna returned to school teaching as a classroom music teacher (never giving up asparagus cutting, however!).
She put her heart and soul into establishing the Sunnyside school’s orchestra program. Her first orchestra students had to practice in the Chief Kamiakin school gym locker room, as no other space was available.
Shortly after retirement in 2001, she and Jim moved to Wesley Homes in Des Moines, Washington.
She didn’t let the change in venue slow her down. She immersed herself teaching Sunday school again and led and participated in many activities at Wesley Homes including joining a ukulele band, starting a clowning group, craft projects, and much more.
One highlight to retirement was going to Haiti after the big earthquake to teach Bible school and crafts to the children of a church while others helped rebuild the building and septic systems.
She very much enjoyed annual driving trips around the United States and trips to Alaska on the ferry.
She lived a life of service until she could serve no more. Joanne died peacefully under hospice care at her daughter’s home April 14, 2021 after a life well lived.
She is survived by her husband; her children James (Sarah), Joseph (Rebecca), and Jennifer (Andy); grandchildren Ambrose, Ethan, Alexandra, Henry, and Isabelle; sisters Susan (Lee) Perkinson, and Mary (Jim) Chrysler.
