Jodi Lynn Clark passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord in Spokane on July 29, 2020, with her loving sister by her side. She was born in Yakima on May 17, 1956, to parents Joseph and Dolores (Boday) Clark.
After graduating high school, Jodi worked for the Job Corps in Curlew, Washington before relocating to Oregon for a short time. Returning home to Washington, she settled down in Seattle, working for the Federal Trade Commission for many years. Following some health issues, Jodi left her job with the Federal Trade Commission, working at Quinton Medical Devices and Just Delicious Fudge, before moving to Colville, Wash. in 2008.
A quick-witted, fun loving woman, Jodi was always ready to fire back with a joke or a quick quip. She was the kind of woman that would have you in stitches from the moment you started a conversation with her.
One time, Jodi and her husband went out to dinner at a high-end, swanky restaurant, and the gears in her started turning as soon as she looked at the menu. Seeing seared prawns on the menu, she suggested to her husband “How about some ‘sea-red prawns?’” Without any hesitation, her husband asked the waitress for a plate of “sea-red” prawns, and Jodi thought that was just hilarious.
Jodi loved all kinds of music, being able to sing along with nearly any song that came on the radio and tell you who sang the song. Jodi gladly accepted the role of doting aunt, and she absolutely adored her nieces and nephews, including her great-niece, who she referred to as her Perfect Pearl. Her nephew, Kolbi, would visit with her every time he came to town from Seattle, often going on drives, and possibly sneaking a sip of Fireball every once in a while.
Jodi was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Dolores (Boday) Clark, brother, Richard Clark, and her nephew, Kolbi.
She is survived by her sister, Mila (Alan) Stewart, of Colville, nieces, Karli (Luke) Gumke and family, and Kimberly (Enrique) Villa and family, and nephews, Joey (Tonya) Clark and family, and Kodi Clark and family.
Memorial contributions can be given to the American Diabetes Association in Honor of Jodi.
Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory have been entrusted with the arrangements.
