Joe Albert Fuller Jr (known by many as J.J. or Jay), 44, of Sunnyside, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 in Granger.
J.J. was born June 9, 1974 in Sunnyside, to Joe and Connie Fuller. He received his education in Sunnyside and Granger; graduating from Granger High School in 1993.
J.J’s love of baseball started at an early age. He started in tee-ball and played through high school. If he wasn’t on the base field, he was playing catch with his brother or anyone else that would pick up a mitt. He played in his yard or even the neighbor’s pasture when he could gather enough people to play. Jay spent endless hours perfecting his game. His love of baseball is something he instilled in his nephew. J.J. also had a passion for installing car stereos. You would often find him installing them in the late hours of the night. He was a perfectionist when doing so. It had to be just perfect. J.J.’s love for his three children was unbelievable. You would often hear him talk about how much he loved and missed each one of them. His family and friends meant the world to him. He was our protector. J.J was the guy you would call whenever or wherever, and he would be there. No matter what the task would be, big or small. You could always count on him. Anyone that knew JJ knew he had a heart of gold. He loved big and he loved hard.
J.J. is survived by his parents Joe and Connie Fuller, his sister Brenda Johnson, his brother Joe Fuller, his two sons, a daughter and three nephews. He also leaves behind a multitude of family members and close friends. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 10a.m. until noon at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. with a graveside service to follow at 1 p.m. at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside. Those wishing to sign J.J.’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not parish, but have everlasting life.”
In My Mind
By Jenn Farrell
Somewhere in my dreams tonight
I'll see you standing there
You look at me with a smile.
"Life isn't always fair."
You say you were chosen for his garden
His preciously handpicked bouquet.
"God really needed me."