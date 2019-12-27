John A. Lopez

Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, nephew and friend John A. “Johnny Low” Lopez went to be in the arms of his Heavenly Father on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. John was born on Nov. 1, 1957 in Sunnyside, the son of Mary Alice (Ayala) and Pablo U. Lopez. He received his education in Grandview.
On April 17, 1976 he married the love of his life, Juanita Orosco in Grandview, WA. John and Juanita raised two children Johnny and Josie. For 32 years John worked for Twin City Food until his retirement in 2005. He enjoyed fishing, barbeques, singing in the car, telling jokes and stories, but most of all cherished time with his grandchildren.
John is survived by his wife, Juanita Lopez of Grandview, son Johnny Lopez Jr. (Tammy) of Pasco, and daughter Josie (Lopez) and fiancé Omar Mendoza; four grandchildren Jasmine Moran, Xavier Moran, Johnny Lopez and C.J. Mendoza. He is also survived by two brothers Robert Lopez and Daniel Lopez and three sisters, Mary Jane Lopez Hernandez, Mary Lou Lopez and Rosie Villanueva.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Mary Alice and Pablo Lopez.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 from 2 to 8 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Grandview. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview, with burial to follow at the Grandview Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign John's online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.