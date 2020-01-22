John H. Comstock Jr., 82, longtime Mabton resident went to be in the arms of his Heavenly Father on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
John was born on Aug. 18, 1937 in Outlook, the son of Frances Evelyn (Bush) and John Henry Comstock Sr. He graduated from Prosser High School with the Class of 1955. He then served in the United States Army (Engineer Corps) from 1955-1958 based in Ettlingen, Germany. Following his military duty John returned to Washington to study surveying at Columbia Basin College. He then worked for the U.S. Forest Service.
On September 5, 1959 John married Darlene Harris at the Grandview Grace Brethren Church. His working career also included Boeing, Yakima Cement, Bleyhl Farm Service, Irrigation Specialist and Muffets. He finished his career as a purchasing agent for Bleyhl.
John was a bit of a “hero” serving many years for the Mabton and Yakima County Fire District No. 5 volunteer fire department. He served in various roles, from Captain to Pancake Chef at the Community Days fund raiser. He also taught firearms safety courses. He served as a First Responder and EMT.
He was the “On Call” plumber and electrician to family and friends.
Family was very important to him as were church and the fire department. Service was just a part of him. He was part of the group that started the Mabton Grace Brethren Church, as well as raising his children there; he also served as Deacon and Elder and served on three mission trips to Nicaragua.
John is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Darlene Comstock of Mabton, children John David Comstock (Claire) of Lacey, Dianne Burke (Larry) of Happy Valley, Ore., Matthew Comstock (Shirley) of Everett, Phillip Comstock (Ginny) of San Antonio, Texas and daughter-in-law, Paula Comstock of Sunnyside. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, two sisters Wanda (Comstock) Hollen of Spokane, and Kathryn Flores (Sonny) of Prosser.
He is preceded in death by his parents John and Evelyn Comstock, sister Marcy (Comstock) Shreve and son James Allen Comstock.
Memorial service will be held Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Grace Brethren Church in Sunnyside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mabton Fire Department or Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care of Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign John’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
