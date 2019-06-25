The Man, the Myth, the Legend;
Deer and Elk feared Him;
Men wanted to be Him;
Women wanted to be with Him.
John Roger Swigart of Pasco, was born in Yakima, in 1960 and was tragically killed on June 16, 2019.
Roger was the youngest child of Loren and Guila
(Ramey) Swigart. He was raised and attended schools in Sunnyside.
Roger had two children with Shelly Beauchene; Christopher Beauchene and
Jamie Swigart.
Roger was the owner of JR Swigart Roofing and had been in the roofing business for 25 years. He was a hardworking, well respected and successful businessman in the area. He was a very caring and generous man, always willing to step in and lend a hand or help in any way. He would stand up for what was right or to defend family and friends. He is going to be sorely missed by many.
Roger loved the outdoors; hunting, snowmobiling and fishing trips to Alaska.
He had many, many good friends and good times at elk camp and at his cabin
sitting around the fire sharing stories of “adventures” that he had with his brothers
and friends.
Roger is survived by his sisters, Brenda Farthing and Kathy Watson; brother Terry (Terri) Swigart; nieces Emily Swigart, Sarah (Josh) Culver, Rebekah (Dan) Hochstetler and Hannah (Joel) Allen; nephews Cody (Shannon) Watson and John Isaac Swigart; and several great nieces and nephews; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, his sister-in-law, Linda Swigart and her children. He is also survived by his special friend Janeece Smith and her daughter, Jewell.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Myron, David and Mark Swigart.
A memorial service will be held at the Sunnyside Community Center,1521 S.1st St., Sunnyside, at 2 p.m. July 20, 2019.
Those wishing to sign Roger’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
