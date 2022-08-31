John VandeWege, 86, passed away August 13, 2022, in Olympia, Washington, his home of 56 years. He was born May 27, 1936, to Jacob and Jane (Tingley) VandeWege in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He also resided in Sunnyside, Washington; Odessa, Washington; and Anchorage, Alaska.
John graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1954 and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955 to 1957. He graduated from Eastern Washington University in 1961, before marrying Mitzi Alling in 1965 in Warden, Washington.
Professionally, John was an elementary school teacher, both full time and as a substitute, for 50 years. He was kind, patient, and loved reading, learning and teaching. He also had a love of cross-country skiing, hiking and mountain climbing. He accomplished his goals of climbing Mt. Rainier, Mt. Adams and Mt. St. Helens, as well as completing two marathons. He enjoyed watching all sports.
John is survived by his wife, Mitzi; sons, David and Stephen; granddaughters, Sarah, Melissa and Harper; and sister, Barbara Grathwohl. He was predeceased by his parents, two brothers and a sister.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
