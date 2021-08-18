Johnny Delgado Lopez, 71, of Sunnyside, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2021.
He was born in Snyder, Texas. He was raised in the Yakima Valley and worked many years in the restaurant industry until his retirement.
He is survived by his mother, Julia Delgado, sister Lupe Salinas, brother Roy Delgado, and sister Dianna Olmedo.
Johnny will be sorely missed by family and friends; may he rest in peace.
