Johnny Duane Zieske passed away on Thursday Jan. 27, 2022. Johnny was born on May 16,1954 to Elsie and Duane Zieske in Sunnyside.
Johnny grew up and spent most of his life in Sunnyside. He graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1973. He joined the military after graduation and served three years in the army. He worked for over 30 years at Hickenbottom and Sons.
He lived a simple, humble life and was a kind person to all.
He is survived by his sisters Kathy Cullen (Jim) and Sandy Wilson; brothers Dan Zieske and Don Walston; as well as several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Karen Keeler and brother Jimmy Walston.
There will be a family gathering at a later date.
