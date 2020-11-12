In loving memory of Jorge Alberto Villafan, aged 60, loving father, brother, and uncle, who was taken away from us too soon on November 4, 2020. His memory will live on for a lifetime.
He was born on August 18, 1960, in Mexico. He is the oldest of 10 siblings, father of 6 kids, and a loving friend to anyone and everyone.
Viewing and visitation was on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Smith Funeral Home from 2 to 8 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside, Those wishing to sign Jorge’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
