Jose Cuevas Noriega, age 90, longtime valley resident passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021, in Grandview.
Jose was born in Michoacán, Mexico, the son of Maria (Ayala) and Florencio Cuevas. Jose, with his family, moved to the Yakima Valley in the 1970s where he worked for various farmers and many years as the grounds keeper at the South Hill Apartments.
Jose loved to play dominos and listen to Spanish Harp Music.
Jose is survived by three daughters, Margarita Cuevas Gonzalez (Isidro) of Mexico, Lucinda Cuevas Gonzalez (Alfonso) of Sunnyside, and Guillermina Cuevas Gutierrez (Rafael) of California. Three sons, Florencio of Mexico, Jose Cuevas Jr. (Carolina) of Sunnyside, Rojelio Cuevas (Teresa) of Mexico.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Guadalupe Cuevas Calderon, daughter Blanca Estela Rodriguez, and son Rigoberto Cuevas.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the Heartlinks Hospice Nurse and to his caregivers, Julie Clavio and Idaila Ramiez.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, from 1 to 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.
Funeral service will be on Thursday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Jose’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
