Jose Diego Salas, 24, of Sunnyside went to be in the loving arms of our Lord Jesus and the welcoming arms of his Wela on November 7, 2020, as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
He was born Sept. 4, 1996, to Jose Salas and Graciela Ramirez. He attended Sunnyside schools and graduated from Sunnyside High School in 2015.
Diego was the first of many things. The first son, the first grandchild and the first nephew. He paved the way for his sisters, brothers, and cousins. He was their brother, friend, and protector.
He was his grandparents' pride and joy and his Wela’s heartbeat. Diego had a contagious laugh and smile that could light up any room. He loved to crack jokes and quote movies such as Pineapple Express and Step Brothers. He had a love for music and loved to watch the Seattle Seahawks play, but most of all, family meant everything to him.
Before he stepped out of
anyone’s door, he would turn and say he loved you. Diego had a heart of gold and made an impact on everybody he came across. He had many friends and loved them like brothers. He was loved by all and left many amazing memories behind.
He left this world but not alone. His father, Jose Salas, went with him to start a new journey.
They both will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his mother, Graciela Ramirez, sisters Marissa, Serena, and Evie Salas; brothers Elias Ramirez and Logan Salas; as well as his grandfather, Juan F. Ramirez.
Viewing will be Sunday, Nov. 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside and service will be Monday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. at Smith Funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens following service.
On behalf of our family, we would like to thank everyone who has reached out with prayers, phone calls, texts, food, donations, and friendship. We appreciate and love you all.
And as Diego would always say, “Just be yourself.”
Those wishing to sign Diego's online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.