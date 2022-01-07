Jose Flores Garza (aka) Papa Joe passed away in his home surrounded by family on December 31, 2021 at the age of 88 after a long courageous battle with cancer.
Born on August 18, 1933, Los Fresnos Texas to Felix and Marina Garza. He spent his childhood and teenage years in Los Fresnos where attend school, met Victoria Marichalar of Brownsville Texas and married her on July 9, 1953.
Shortly thereafter they moved to Sunnyside Washington where they settled and raised their six children together. Jose worked and successfully retired as a foreman at Minnick Farms/Willow Crest Vineyards & Winery & Percept Wineries, Prosser WA.
His zest for life, charismatic personality, commitment to doing it right the first time, devotion to family/friends and loyalty to his supervisor, co-workers and Vineyards will be long remembered after his passing.
He enjoyed the simplest pleasures in life such as dancing with his wife (Victoria), playing with his grandchildren, working on the farm, backyard barbecues with family/friends, listening to music and having a cold Miller Lite after work.
Jose is (Survived by) 5 of his children, their children, grandchildren and brother Alberto Garza of Blanket Texas. Daughter, Maria Garza Sharpe; Jason & Katie Sharpe - 2 Children; Cody & Sarah Sharpe - 2 Children and Desi Sharpe. Daughter, Elva Garza Grant; Phillip & Tasha Grant - 4 Children and Victoria Grant - 2 Children. Son, Felix Garza; Naomi Garza - 3 Children, 3 grandchildren and Felisha & Jr. Granada - 3 Children. Son, Albert & Kirstin Garza; Jennifer Garza; Lisa & Kristian Dionkov - 1 Child, Alexandra Garza and Olivia Garza. Daughter, Marina & Tim Trammel; Joseph & Jaclyn Trammel; Michelle & Juvy Rosales - 2 Children.
Jose is (Proceeded by) Father and mother, Felix and Marina Garza; brother, Arturo Garza; sisters (twin to) Elena Alamillo and Dora Garza. Wife, Victoria Marichalar Garza; oldest son, Jose Jr. Garza and great grandson Dillon Palomarez.
Please note, the family requests that all who attend the Rosery service, Church service, burial and/or refreshments after to please be respectful and conscientious of others and always wear your mask. Thank you.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 5:00p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, WA. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sunnyside, WA. Burial will follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside, WA. Those wishing to sign Jose’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
