Jose Guadalupe Rodriguez Cantu, 86, of Mabton, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Lupe was born on July 10, 1933 Nuevo Leon Montemorelos Mexico the son of Lazara (Cantu) and Inacio Rodriguez.
On Aug. 14, 1955 Lupe married the love of his life, Maria Vega in Relampago, TX.
Following their marriage Lupe worked as a migrant worker in Texas, Florida and finally settled in Washington in 1972. Lupe worked many years with Double D. Hop Ranch and lastly Puterbaugh Farms.
Lupe had a very strong work ethic, working for more than 80 years and was just considering retirement.
Lupe enjoyed celebrating birthdays with good food, live music and lots of dancing. He took joy in cooking for everyone he knew. He often would deliver homemade tacos to his children, grandchildren and friends.
He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mabton.
Lupe is survived by daughter, Dora Hernandez of Sunnyside, son Roberto Rodriguez of Grandview, and son-in-law, Alejandro Hernandez of Mabton. He is also survived by his grandsons Orlando Cerrillo of Zillah, Alex Hernandez of Mabton, Omar (Fatima) Hernandez of Sunnyside, Robert (Emily) Rodriguez of Reno, Nevada, granddaughters Rita (Ana) Elizondo of Pasco, and Andrea Rodriguez of Pasco, and great-grandchildren. He is also survived a brother Jesus (Guadalupe) Rodriguez of Madres, Ore. and sister, Maria Rodriguez of Grandview, and numerous siblings in Texas and Florida.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Maria Vega and siblings Narce Gonzalez, Flor Pacheco, Rey Rodriguez and daughter in law Mariselda Rodriguez.
Viewing and visitation were held on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, WA.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mabton, with burial to follow at the Mabton Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign Lupe’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
