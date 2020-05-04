Jose ‘Joe’ Angel Borrego passed away unexpectedly on April 27, 2020 at the age of 58 while working in Cortez, Colorado.
Joe is survived by his siblings, Rogelio Borrego, David Borrego, Hector Borrego, Noey Borrego, Norma Borrego, Diana Borrego, Alma Borrego, Rosa Escamilla (Borrego), Brenda Borrego; his two sons, Jose Angel Borrego Jr., Jesus Borrego; his three grandchildren, Neveah Maria Borrego, Elena Isabel Borrego, Julian Thomas Borrego; and his longtime girlfriend, Norma Rosales.
Joe is predeceased by his father, Juan Borrego Sr., mother, Maria Del Robles Borrego, Freddy Borrego, Pimenio Borrego, Rogelio Borrego, Juan Borrego Jr., Antonia Miranda (Borrego), and Edna Borrego.
Joe was born March 11, 1962 in La Grulla, Texas. Joe was a devoted truck driver and loved what he did. While he was on the road, he often visited Mount Vernon to spend time with his son and grandchildren and he would visit family in Eastern Washington as well.
Joe enjoyed gambling, playing football back in high school, traveling, he loved Tejano music and dancing.
Joe will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
Funeral services are scheduled for Monday May 4, 2020 at Smith Funeral Home in Grandview. Viewing is from 2-8 p.m., and Rosario is at 6 p.m. Those wishing to sign Jose’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
