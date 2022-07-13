Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Jose “Joe” Martinez went to be in arms of his Heavenly Father on Thursday, July 7, 2022, from his home in Sunnyside, WA. Joe was born on August 17, 1950, in Monroe, Michigan the son of Santos (Gutierrez) and Nasario Ramos Martinez. Joe graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1970 and later attended YVCC earning an AA Degree in Business Administration. On November 21, 1970, Joe married the love of his life, San Juana (Janie) Gonzalez at the St. Joseph Church, Sunnyside, WA. Joe worked 39 years for Century Link Phone Company until his retirement and farmed for 40 years. He loved to play the accordion, favorite sports were Boxing and Golf, loved to watch football, basketball, wrestling. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time with family and cherished time with his grandchildren. Joe was a volunteer for the Sunnyside School District and was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sunnyside, WA.
He is survived by his loving wife, San Juana (Janie) Martinez. Children Teres Martinez, Jose Martinez Jr. and Rebekah Martinez. He is also survived by five grandchildren, brothers, Frank Martinez (Margaret), Rudy Martinez (Elvia), Homer Martinez (Mary), Roy Martinez, sisters Mary Martinez, Rosa Martinez (Luis), Carmen Barrera (Felix), Rachel Romero (Ray), Irene Sanchez (Louie), Sandra Martinez, Adelina Gutierrez, Maria Elena Alanis (Jerry). He is preceded in death by parents, Nasario and Santos Martinez, son Daniel D. Martinez, brothers Juan Martinez and Nasario Martinez.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, WA. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sunnyside, WA. Burial will follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside, WA.
Those wishing to sign Joe’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
