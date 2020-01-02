Jose Oscar Hernandez passed away peacefully in sleep Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Jose was born on March 9, 1954 to Facundo Yado Hernandez and Beatrice (Martinez) Hernandez. Jose stayed in the Sunnyside area most of his life while attending school in Outlook, WA. He received his GED in Pullman, and during this time noticed that he was a man with many skills. Considering himself a man of many trades, Jose taught ESL in his early years and then moved on to construction work. He later ended his career working as a welder at KOCH Manufacturing.
Jose was always known as the life of the party. Whenever there would be a chance to have a family reunion Jose was always one of the first ones to say he was going. He also enjoyed weekend barbecues and was known for his “world-famous menudo.” You could always find him on Saturday nights at the Eagles listening to Tejano music and enjoying the company of his many friends.
Jose loved fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed going to his watch his grandchildren play sports and attended every event to cheer them on. He loved his family very much and loved spending time with them.
Jose is preceded in death by his parents Facundo and Beatrice Hernandez and two infant brothers, Jose Arnold Hernandez and Luis Roberto Hernandez.
He is survived by his brother Mario (Renee) Hernandez, his children Raul (Shanna) Hernandez, Liz Hernandez, Hope Hernandez all in Brigham City, Utah, Veronica (Ray Landeros) Hernandez, and Felicia (Valente Valencia) Hernandez of Sunnyside; two nephews Jake and Ryan Hernandez; 18 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and many numerous cousins.
The family would like to thank Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care for keeping our dad comfortable until his last days. Tri-Cities Cancer Center for caring for our dad and making it possible for us to have the extra time we were able to have with him; because of your great care, we were able to continue to make and create new memories with our dad.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 1 p.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Condolences may be left for the family using at www.valleyhillsfh.com
