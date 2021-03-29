Jose Sanchez passed away in Sunnyside, Washington on March 23, 2021.
He was born on August 14, 1943 to Jesus and Nasaria Sanchez.
In 1970, Jose got married to his beautiful bride Lorenza Acevedo, celebrating over 50 years together.
He is survived by his wife, Lorenza; children, Jose Sanchez Jr., Roberto Sanchez (Brooke), Leonel Sanchez (Courtney), Ismael Sanchez, Maria Sanchez (Memo), Juan Carlos Sanchez (Norma); brothers and sisters, Martin, Gabriel, Rafael, Maria, Ramon, Alfonso, Margarita, Manuel and Isias; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jose is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lupe and many other family and friends who would be happy to see him.
A viewing will be held on April 1, 2021 at Valley Hills Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m. with rosary at 5 p.m.
The funeral will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 10 a.m. with a graveside service to follow at Mabton Cemetery.
