Joseph Howard Morin, Jr. 83, of Spokane, Washington passed away on April 16, 2022. Born May 12, 1938, to Joseph and Katherine Morin in Albany, NY, Joe is predeceased by his parents, sister Mary Anne Festin and Mary Ellen Morin, his wife of 54 years.
Joe graduated from Christian Brothers Academy in Albany and then traveled to Philadelphia, PA where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Villanova University. After marrying his college sweetheart, Mary Ellen Moynihan in 1963, Joe enjoyed a long and successful career in the food processing industry working for Continental Can Company, Welch Foods, US Grape and finally Tree Top, where he retired in 2003.
Joe was tireless serving his community and his church, and often volunteered in roles benefiting both. He had a particular passion for Sunnyside Community Hospital where he was a board member for many years.
Joe and Mary Ellen raised 4 children (Brian Morin – SLC, UT, Maria Morin – Issaquah, WA, Ellen Nessen (Bryan) – Spokane, WA, and Tim Morin (Alicia) – Seattle, WA, and he will be lovingly remembered as Grampie by 6 grandchildren; Ian, Evan and Quinn, Cooper, Braden, and Makayla.
Joe had a lifelong passion for sports, especially baseball, Villanova basketball and Notre Dame football. He realized this passion while coaching his kids in youth sports and rarely missed any of his kids’ sporting events. An avid golfer, Joe enjoyed bucket-list rounds at Pebble Beach and St. Andrews as well as a trip to watch the Masters, but most enjoyed the Spokane and Arizona golf he shared with his friends. After moving from Sunnyside, WA to Spokane, Joe developed great enthusiasm for “The Zags” basketball program and was a season ticket holder for many years. He attended as many games as possible, first with his loving wife Mary Ellen, and then his dear friend and Gonzaga alum, Judy. While Zag basketball was huge in Joe’s life, he was known to steal away for an afternoon to catch the Zags baseball team and some sunshine. He always loved baseball!
The Morin and Nessen families would like to recognize Touchmark of Spokane for welcoming Joe into their community in 2021. He enjoyed the company of the residents and staff until his passing. Touchmark has been an enormous blessing to our family with incredible care for both our mother and father. Our family sends them a heartfelt thank you. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The ALS Association, - www.alsa.org
