Joyce Pady, 90, beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on Saturday, May 26, 2019.
She was born Dec. 8, 1928.
She was proceeded in death by her sons, David, Phillip and Mark.
She is survived by her sons Jon and Mark Pady of Mount Vernon, James Pady and wife Carol Pady of Lauderdale by the Sea, Fla., three grandchildren, Jesse, Angela, and Ryan Pady and her great-grandson Zakary Pady.
It is so fitting that Mom went home on the Lord’s Day. She loved Jesus and everyone who knew Mom, knew that. She had such a special gift with people, she always made everyone feel important. She took time to share a bit if herself with everyone that crossed her path. To say she was a wonderful mom falls so short.
Joyce was the epitome of the word mother in every way.
Proverbs 31:25;31 (NIV)
25 She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come.
26 She speaks with wisdom, and faithful instruction is on her tongue.
27 She watches over the affairs of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness.
28 Her children arise and call he blessed.
29 “Many women do noble things, but you surpassed them all.”
30 Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised.
31 Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring praise at the city gate.
Mom was a Proverbs 31 woman. She loved people and they couldn’t help but love her. Everywhere she went, she gathered friends, people who would never forget her kind ways her infectious laugh, and her beautiful smile. In her middle years she went back to college, got a degree in counseling. After this she became a personal counselor until she retired.
She was always a fulltime mentor, counselor, teacher and mother to her children.
She was always there when she was needed. To me, she was so much more that a mother-in-law, she was my Mom. The Lord brought us together as I have never had a close bond with my biological mother, who through no fault of her own was too ill to fill those shoes. Joyce had lost her only baby girl in childbirth, her only daughter. God is so good because he provided this special relationship for us both. I became as her daughter and she was my Mom.
She was her biggest encourager, mentor and best friend. We talked daily and prayed together, and such a deep bond formed. I will always miss her until I am called home. I know she will be there along with all my loved ones who have gone before me.
Together we will dance for Jesus in Heaven. As for now she is forever in my mind and my heart. She will be greatly missed by everyone who loved her and there were many.
Private memorials will be held in Sunnyside and Florida.
Valley Hills Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
