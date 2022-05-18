Juan A. Flores

Psalm 121
I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help.
My help cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth.
Juan Flores, 89, of Sunnyside went into the arms of his Savior May 10, 2022, from Sunnyside Hospital.
He was born July 26, 1932, in Chihuahua, Mexico to Anselmo Flores Cantu and Adelina Flores Leal.
On February 10, 1963, he married the love of his life, Noemi Ramirez in Sunnyside Washington where they made their home.
Juan was first and foremost an Ambassador for Christ. In all circumstances he proclaimed victory. He was a pioneering, life-long member of Iglesia El Calvario Spanish Assembly of God. Juan was a Sunday school teacher and mentor to teachers and pastors. He loved Christ with a passion as seen in his attributes and was a warrior for Christ.
He was also an avid fisherman. He loved to share his fishing knowledge and skills with anyone willing to learn. His passion for fishing lives on through his family.
Juan is survived by his two sons, Juan Angel Flores Jr. and wife, Marzieh, of Pasco and David Angel Flores and wife, Anita, of Sunnyside: ten grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and one brother, Felipe Flores of Sunnyside.
Those who had the privilege to have known him, know that he is in his savior’s arms and that he has more than a mansion in heaven. It’s a palace beyond belief. We know he eagerly awaits our presence. We take comfort in knowing that he is reunited with his beloved wife Noemi in the presence of their savior.
Viewing and Visitation will be held Monday May 16, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday May 17, 2022, at Iglesia El Calvario in Sunnyside, WA followed by the graveside service at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign Juan’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of all arrangements.
*****
Psalms 121
Alzare mis ojos a los montes; De donde vendra mi Socorro?
Mi Socorro viene de Jehova, Que hizo los cielos y la tierra.
Juan Angel Flores nacio el 26 de Julio del 1932 en Chihuahua Nuevo Leon Mexico a padres Anselmo Flores Cantu y Adelina Leal Flores.
El 10 de Febrero del 1963 se caso con el amor de su vida Noemi Ramirez de Sunnyside donde hicieron su hogar.
Primeramente Juan fue un Embajador de Cristo. En todas circunstancias proclamaba Victoria.
Fue uno de los fundadores y miembro de por vida a la Iglesia del Calvario Asembleas de Dios. Juan fue maestro de Escuela Dominical y fue instructor a maestros y pastores. Amo a Christo con una gran pasion y se noto en toda su existencia, fue un Gran Guerrero de Cristo. Le encantaba pescar y fue un gran Pescador. Le gustaba ha enseñar a quien quisiera aprender a pescar. Su pasion y dedicacion siguira por medio de su familia y amigos que apredieron de el.
El siempre sera recordado y amado por toda su familia que incluye a sus dos hijos y esposas Juan Angel Flores Jr. y Marzieh, y David Angel Flores y Anita Flores; sus diez nietos, y cuatro bisnietos, y hermano Felipe Flores de Sunnyside.
Los que tuvieron el previlegio de conocerlo, saben que el esta en los brazos de su Salvador y tiene mas que una mansion en el Cielo y es un palacio incredible. Y ansiosamente espera nuestra presencia.
Es lindo saber que ya esta de nuevo con su esposa amada Noemi en la presencia del señor.
El velorio y el velorio se llevarán a cabo el lunes 16 de mayo de 2022 de 5:00 p.m. a 8:00 p.m. en Smith Funeral Home en Sunnyside, WA. El funeral se llevará a cabo a las 10:00 a.m. del martes 17 de mayo de 2022 en la Iglesia El Calvario en Sunnyside, WA, seguido del servicio junto a la tumba en el cementerio Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.
Aquellos que desan firmar el libro conmemorativo en línea de Juan pueden hacerlo en www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home está a cargo de todos los arreglos.
