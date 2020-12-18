Juan Cantu Aguilar, born June 2, 1929, to Juan Aguilar and Josefina Cantu Aguilar in Rosebud, Texas. Juan passed away on Dec. 11, 2020.
The family settled in Mabton in 1942. In 1946, he married the love of his life, Sirila Roman.
Juan was a labor union member since 1948, receiving a 60 year pin. While working in construction, Juan helped build various dams on the Columbia and Snake rivers, including Lower Monumental, John Day, Bonneville and others.
They raised their children Johnny, Jose, Maria, Lionel, and Simon. From 1968 until 1991, Juan and Sirila lived in Seattle. In 2007, Juan moved to Walla Walla with his daughter Maria and her husband Rudy Alaniz, where he was being taken care of by Maria and Simon until three weeks ago when he went to a Spokane assisted living home.
Juan is survived by his sisters Vidal ‘Josie’ Rodriguez, Mary Gamboa, Virginia Molina, brothers Felix Aguilar, Albert Carranza, Arthur Carranza and Simon Carranza.
He is also survived by 25 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his wife Sirila, mother Josefina Carranza, father Juan Aguilar, stepfather Albert Carranza, daughter Linda Aguilar, brothers Lupe and Fernando Aguilar, Henry Carranza, and sister Minerva Alvarado.
Viewing and Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 12:30 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Funeral Service will follow at 1 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside with burial to follow at Mabton Cemetery in Mabton.
Those wishing to sign Juan’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
