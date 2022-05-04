Juan F. Ramirez Jr.

Juan F. (Johnny) Ramirez Jr. passed away on April 24, 2022. Surrounded by his loving family at Yakima Memorial Hospital. He was 47 years old.
Johnny was born March 20, 1975, to Juan F Sr. and Abelia Ramirez in Sunnyside, WA.
His life began in a small farmhouse on Hanford Hwy along with his sisters Esmeralda and Gracie. Taking tractor rides with his dad, fishing in the small irrigation streams, climbing the apricot tree and riding his hot wheels bike until the wheels turned square. Already showing a love for bikes at a very young age.
In 1983 his parents bought a home in town but living out in the country held so many memories that it was often spoke about at family gatherings. He loved hanging out with his favorite cousins and moving made it easier and closer for them to hang out. Sharing so many fun times and creating great stories.
He loved to get together and sit around his mom’s table any day of the week especially for holidays, or birthdays, have a few beers, listen to music and reminisce of the old days but he especially looked forward to eating her home cooked meals. Always hugging her, biting her arm and was always joking with her. Always saying, “Right mom I’m your good kid?” and she would always respond. “Yes, mijo you’re my good kid.” He loved her dearly. He shared a great bond with his dad and was very proud of him. Picking him up often on his days off and taking a cruise and stopping at a few bars along the way. One of his best moments in his life with his dad was when he handed him the keys to his 72 Nova, and they worked on that car together during high school getting it ready to race.
He was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan and a proud descendent of Tejano roots. He loved to ride his Harleys and the feeling of being free out on the open road but the only thing that could replace that was the love for his children. Gina, Santana, and Emilio. He was a great father and provider and always made sure they were taken care of.
Friends and family also knew him as Big John and it was his Tia Charra who gave him the name Macho when he was young. He was a tough big guy but had a heart of gold.
In October 2007 he met his soulmate Paula Marie Aguilar and along with her two sons Sandro and Santana quickly made them part of his family. Later, came two granddaughters and two grandsons. Olivia Abelia and Aaliyah Rose, Neo Angelo Moncivaiz and Benecio Moncivaiz. He loved his family very much and was very protective especially when it came to his only daughter Gina. He loved to hang out with his boys and help them work on their cars with a twelve pack on the side and music playing. He adored his grandchildren and spoiled them with all the cookies and ice-cream they wanted and made them the best chocolate milk ever.
He worked for Swift Transport and TRS for 16 plus years as a mechanic and refrigeration technician until he was diagnosed April 20, 2021, with brain cancer.
With his wife by his side and with all their love and faith took on the battle of cancer and fought with all they had. Never giving up hope. They married early this year but have been together for over 15 years.
In the end he may have lost the battle, but it never took his will.
He is survived by his wife Paula, daughter Gina R. Ramirez, Sons Santana D. Ramirez, Emiliano Ramirez, Sandro Moncivaiz and Santana Moncivaiz. Grandchildren Olivia Abelia, Aaliyah Rose, Neo Angelo, and Benecio.
His Father Juan F. Ramirez Sr. Sisters: Esmeralda (Balde) Ramirez and Graciela Ramirez and his nieces and nephews who he loved as his own.
He is preceded in death by his mother Abelia Ramirez and nephew Diego Salas
Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. with an evening service at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday May 6, 2022, at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at Lower Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Johnny’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
