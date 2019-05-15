Juan (John) Antonio Cruz of Fort Myers, Fla. passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side Thursday, April 11, 2019, at 4:40 p.m., following some recent health challenges.
He was born July 23, 1962 in Sunnyside.
John is survived by his wife, Vickie DeArmond of 28½ years, his parents Cristobal and Oralia (Cassiano) Cruz of Sunnyside, sister Mary Sanders of Moxee, brother Cristobal Cruz of Utah, sister Nora Cruz of Oregon and brother Jose (Jay) and wife Liz of Yakima. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews he loved dearly and who knew him as Spiderman.
John was an amazing athlete from the moment he started walking. All he cared about was playing ball. In high school he played basketball, football and baseball with baseball scouts watching his performances. John was drafted after graduation for professional baseball and played in the Minor Leagues system for the Oakland As.
After leaving baseball, John moved to Fort Myers with a fellow ballplayer. He loved living in the area and competed in many softball leagues and dart leagues, along with playing golf. He was awesome at all sports.
John owned his own business, Juan Cruz Inc, was the best floor installer in town. He worked only on referrals and was extremely successful.
John loved his hangouts, The Half Shell Lounge and Gator Lanes. He made a whole family from all his friends.
A mass will be observed for John at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 907 S. Sixth St., at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 1, with a reception following at St. Joseph’s gym at noon.
All of John’s family and friends are welcome. Please come and share your memories.
John will be laid to rest at a later date.
