Juan “John” Huerta Uribe Jr., long time City of Sunnyside employee and resident of Sunnyside, died unexpectedly on July 17, 2021.
John is survived by his partner Sandra Martinez; his three sons, Christopher J. Uribe (wife, Esmeralda), Eric J. Uribe (fiancée, Elizabeth), Mark A. Uribe (wife, Rita); and his grandchildren: Amaya, Masen, Ashton, Julian, Macy, and Noah. He is preceded in death by his father Juan Huerta Uribe Sr., mother Guadalupe Salazar Uribe, and sister Leticia “Letty” Garcia.
John was born in San Antonio, Texas on December 31, 1960, to Juan Huerta Uribe Sr. and Guadalupe “Lupe” Salazar Uribe.
He moved to Sunnyside in 1976. John worked for the City of Sunnyside for over 20 years and loved telling stories of changes he helped make for the city through his work. He met long-time love Sandra Martinez in 2001. John and Sandra enjoyed their time dancing to Tejano music, working outdoors and going camping and fishing.
John was a devoted father, grandfather, and sports enthusiasts. He enjoyed coaching his boys and being in the mountains. John was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and loved talking about them to all who would listen. He also loved to fish and cook for family and friends. You could count on always being welcomed with open arms and a warm meal whenever you would go to visit John.
He was a man of great faith who always looked for the positive in situations. John was very much a problem-solver who often took on difficult and unwanted projects for friends and family and around the house. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
Viewing and visitation were held on Monday, July 26, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. A funeral mass was held on Tuesday July 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign John’s memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
