Juana Mendoza Lupercio, 73, joined the feast of angels on the dawn of Pentecost Sunday, June 9, 2019.
She died in a state of grace - peaceful, prayerful, and prepared.
Juana was fearless. She embraced her challenges, embraced her mortality, accepted her place in life and owned it fully. She was proud and thankful for the incredible gifts God gave her, in all forms and with whatever imperfections. With no single exception, her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were hers to have, to hold, to protect, to comfort, to love, and to stand by at all times for any reason without fail. Juana was also an unwavering example of courage to anyone who encountered her. And her faith carried her gracefully through her life, especially in her last year's battle with cancer.
Juana was born in the small town of Pueblo Viejo, Michoacán Mexico. She immigrated at a young age to the United States as an agricultural farm worker and became a United States citizen in 2018 in a special ceremony.
She raised eight children in Grandview and was an active and faithful member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Juana was a dedicated mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was fiercely loyal to her family and set an example of strength through humility her whole life, especially in the last year in the face of her failing health. She taught everyone in her family a profound lesson in suffering with dignity, faith, and determination.
She is preceded in death by her parents Ismael Mendoza Sanchez and Sofia Valencia Munguia, husband Miguel Lupercio Villanueva, sisters Angelina Mendoza and Vitalina Mendoza, brothers Irineo Mendoza, Ismael Mendoza, Emiliano Mendoza and Domingo Mendoza, and grandson Manuel Alejandro Lupercio.
Juana is survived by her eight children: Roman (Alejandra) Lupercio, Ismael Lupercio, Everardo (Elizabeth) Lupercio, Israel Lupercio, Natividad (Rafael) Magana, Sofia (Brian) Roach, Jose Fajardo, and Blanca (Ronnie Zamarripa) Mendoza, as well as 27 grandchildren and 27 great- grandchildren. Juana has left an incredible legacy. She will be profoundly missed.
Viewing and visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m., Tuesday, June 11, 2019 with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 12, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside, WA with burial to follow at Grandview Cemetery in Grandview.
Those wishing to sign Juanita’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Homes is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.