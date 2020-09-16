Juana Prieto, 79, passed away peacefully at her home in bed on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 8:20 p.m. next to her youngest son.
She passed after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was a fighter and a survivor of many hard things in life.
She lost 15 children in her lifetime, but that didn’t stop her. She survived having three strokes, two by-passes, diabetes, a fatal car accident, a broken pelvis at 79, and she was also a COVID-19 survivor.
This woman was strong, she was courageous, lovable, funny, charming, thoughtful of others before herself, and most of all humble and the hardest woman I have ever known.
She was a servant of God and an angel to others. Juana was also a leader in the church community, always praising the word of God and helping anybody in the need of support.
She is survived by her trustworthy and loving husband, Francisco Prieto, and was married to him for over 61 years. She is also survived by her 2 children, Nelly Prieto (daughter) and her youngest son, Jerry Prieto, as well as four grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Juana was, is, and always will be an inspiration of hope and love to her family and others.
A memorial service will be held at the Valley Hills Funeral Home on Thursday, Sept. 17, from 3-7 p.m. and the burial on Friday, Sept. 18, at 1 p.m. at the Sunnyside Cemetery Memorial Garden.
If you would like to contribute or donate to help Juana and her family during these sad and tough times, they have a GoFundMe account on Facebook under Nelly Prieto or Esmerelda Hernandez.
Condolences may be left for the family using our online guestbook at www.valleyhillsfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.