Loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Juanita Marie Archer, 82, of Sunnyside, Washington passed away peacefully Tuesday February 23, 2021.
Juanita was born August 24, 1938 in Cheney, Washington to Albey and Carmilla Dow (later married Dave McLaren).
Juanita attended Sunnyside High School Class of 1956, married the love of her life David Palmer in Sunnyside 1956 until his death in 1981. Later married Arthur (Jim) Archer in 1985.
Mom loved gardening, her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Mom was such a giver and had a great sense of humor.
Juanita is survived by three children, Carmilla Palmer of Sunnyside, Douglas Palmer of Sunnyside, and Cynthia (Joey) Waterman of Sunnyside; brother Donald Frickle of Aberdeen; sister Karen Thompson of Yakima; five grandchildren Sarah, Ashley, Daniel, Kevin, and Samantha; eight great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Kendyl, Gracie, Skyler, Daniel Jr., Jamie, Olie, and Wyatt.
Juanita is preceded in death by her parents Carmilla and Albey Dow; father-in-law Dave McLaren; sister Betty Johns; husbands David Palmer Sr., Arthur (Jim) Archer; and son David Palmer Jr.
Graveside service will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Juanita’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
