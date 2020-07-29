Judith F. Essary passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the age of 79. Judie was born March 18, 1941, in Prosser to Lawrence and Dorothy Faxe. Judie spent her childhood on the family farm and attended school in Grandview before moving to later to Sunnyside.
At the age of 16, she went to work with her grandfather, Jack Runyon, who was the Yakima County Deputy Sheriff. Then after graduating high school, went on to work in private law until she was later hired by the City of Sunnyside where she worked for 26 years in many roles including the Secretary to the City Attorney, Assistant to the City Manager, and upon retirement, was the Deputy City Clerk.
Judie spent the remainder of her life with her beloved husband of 57 years, Carl.
Judie was a hard worker and excelled at whatever was put in front of her. She loved working in the field of public service and strived to make Sunnyside a better place.
Judie was a music lover and an antique collector, but her greatest love was for her pets and supporting animal rights.
Judie is survived by her husband Carl (Duc) Essary, her sisters, Kristine Bergstrom and Lori Dorsey, and by her niece Kellee Blanchard.
Her thoughts, insight and calm confidence will be greatly missed. She cared about people and that was her most valuable attribute. She will be truly missed by her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name at a no-kill animal rescue of your choice.
At the family’s request, no formal services will be held at this time. Those wishing to sign Judith’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
