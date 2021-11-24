June Alice Nichols (Miller) passed away at age 86 on November 17, 2021, in Sunnyside. She will be joined in Heaven with her late husband Charles Willis Nichols, her mother and father, and her siblings.
June was born on the family farm in Granger, on June 13, 1935, to Earl H. Miller and Laura Rice. June attended Outlook grade school and graduated from Sunnyside High School in the class of 1954.
Charlie and June were married in December 1998 in Idaho. They lived happily on a ranch in Kingsbury Canyon up the Colokum where they raised cattle, horses, poultry, and peacocks. June always remembered those days as her happiest memories.
June enjoyed attending church and serving the Lord in various ministries. Whether it be in cooking, quilting, or praying…she had a servant heart. A fond memory she often shared was having the privilege to be sent on mission trips working in orphanages in Haiti. She was so proud that she was able to bring a set of sweet twins to their forever family.
June enjoyed living life to the fullest. She cherished time spent with family. She loved traveling, gardening, fishing, being in the outdoors, and a good hockey game.
She will be truly missed by those that knew and loved her.
“The eternal God is your refuge, and his everlasting arms are under you…” Deuteronomy 33:27
June is survived by her three sons Wesley L. Fultz, Robert E. Fultz and Mark I. Turner, grandchildren Wesley P. Fultz, Jeremiah Fultz, Megan Turner, and Brandon Turner. She is also survived by her great grandchildren Henry, William, Wesley, Miah, Madelinn, Jessica, Lincoln, and London, and great-great grandchildren Wyatt and Everett.
There will be no formal services. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign June’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.