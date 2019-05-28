Karan Skipworth (Skip) Erdman, 70, of Yakima passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, after a lengthy illness.
He was born on Dec. 21, 1948 in Dickinson, N.D.
Surviving Skip are his son, U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Robert Erdman and wife Melissa of Fort Lewis, and daughter Dr. Nicole Runyan and husband Ron of Denver, Colo. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Karli and Michael Erdmann, along with brothers Don Erdman of Hamilton, Mont., Daryl Erdman of Yakima, and sister Zan Severson of Reno, Nev.
In 1974, Skip moved to Sunnyside, where he jointly opened the Erdman Funeral Home, along with his father and brother Daryl. He was very active in civic affairs and was a member of the Sunnyside School Board. A surgical accident in 1980 forced his retirement.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Brookside Funeral Home, 500 Prospect, Moxee. Interment will take place at Mountain View Cemetery in Goldendale.
To leave a message or memory for the family, go to www.brooklinefuneral.com.
