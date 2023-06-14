Karen Faye May, Chehalis, WA formerly of Sunnyside, went home to be with her Lord May 31, 2023.
Karen was born on March 21, 1938, in Wisner, NE to Raymond Means and Edna Bloedorn. She spent her early years in Nebraska and on May 6, 1956, married Leonard Edwin May in Pierce, NE and together they moved to Sunnyside where she spent many years working as a bank teller and bank manager.
She and Leonard spent many years traveling and seeing much of the United States. She was a lifetime member of the Lutheran Church. Karen always enjoyed spending time with family and loved to go camping, fishing, and reading.
Karen is survived by three daughters Marla (married to Greg) Jacobs of Selah, WA; Marci (married to Alvin) Nesary of Chehalis, WA; and Michelle May of Lyons, OR; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren and looking forward to the birth of the 11th; one brother Derald (married to Renate) Means; and one sister Melva (married to Richard) Eubanks.
She was preceded in death by her brother Gene Means and parents.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, in Chehalis, WA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.