Karl Wyckoff

Karl was born June 8, 1937 in Portland, Oregon to Bess and Earle Wyckoff.
He graduated in 1955 from Ontario High School.
Karl was in the Air Force from 1955 to 1958, and was stationed in Bar Harbor, Maine.
On March 9, 1936, he married Joyce Wiley in Couer d’Alene, Idaho. He then worked at various radio stations, including KARY in Prosser and KREW in Sunnyside. Karl also worked for the local Daily Sun News.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce; two daughters, Kimberly Pickel (Chad) of Fife and Teri Jo Strong of Hancock, Maine; two sons, Tony Wyckoff of Monore, N.C., and Tim Wyckoff, of Surray, Maine; six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Karl was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Robert Constance.
There will be no services per his requests.
If you would like to make a donation in his honor, please donate to Heartlinks Hospice.
