Kathleen Jane Schreiber (Stahlhut) passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on July 17, 2022, after a short battle with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
Kathy was born on New Year’s Eve, 1949 to James and Dorothy Stahlhut (Looney/Huffman) in Sunnyside, Washington. Kathy attended school in Sunnyside until her mother, Dorothy, married James Huffman in 1964. It was then that Kathy and her two sisters, Margie and Sandy, moved to Seattle, Washington.
A graduate of Lincoln High School in 1968, Kathy went on to attend Kinman Business School.
On June 20, 1970, Kathy married her childhood sweetheart, James Schreiber, in Seattle. Jim’s job with Northwest Airlines sent them to Santa Monica, CA, Helena, MT and Portland, OR. In 1975 Jim and Kathy were blessed with the birth of their daughter Stephanie Jane, and they were blessed again in 1977 with the birth of their son, Brent James.
Kathy worked various jobs in the Vancouver/Camas area, while living in Vancouver, before she and Jim moved to Sammamish, Washington, in 1987. Kathy worked as a legal secretary at several law firms in Seattle and ended her career as the Executive Secretary to the CEO at Allied Telesis. She retired in 2012.
Kathy and Jim moved to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho in 2018 to be closer to family. They traveled often and loved seeing new places. Kathy always enjoyed a good sunset, her beautiful yard and a glass of chardonnay, but she loved nothing more than spending time with her family. Her grandchildren adored her and being their ‘Mama’ was her greatest joy.
Kathy leaves behind Jim, her husband of 52 years, daughter Stephanie (Mike) of Maple Valley, WA, son Brent (Erika) of Coeur D’Alene, ID, grandchildren Danika, Nolan, Cody and Colin, and great-grandson Kolson. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
