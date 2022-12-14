Kathryn Anne Haak went home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 8, 2022. Anne was born in Elkhorn, WI on July 17, 1938 to Abraham and Annette Keyzer. On September 14, 1956 she married Bernard Haak in Delavan, WI and together they raised 6 children. They dairy farmed in Southern WI and in Mabton, WA after relocating there in 1970. In 1979 they switched to operating an apple and cherry orchard near Zillah, WA. Anne’s greatest passion was quilting. She loved making quilts for all family members and for charities. She truly made the world a warmer place.
Anne is preceded in death by her parents, and husband. She is survived by many who loved and will miss her including her children Dale, Connie, Lee, Don, Jim and Paul; 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; her siblings Carl, Barbara, Virginia, Dorothy, Bruce and Stan as well as 2 close friends Libby and Rose. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate if donations were made to Project Reachout to her church’s quilting ministry and can be mailed to: 700 N. 16th St. Sunnyside, WA 98944 or to the Sunnyside Christian School at 1820 Sheller Rd. Sunnyside, WA 98944.
Viewing and visitation will be held Wednesday, December 14, 2022 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 8:30 am to 9:45 am all at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside, WA. Graveside service will be held Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 10:00 am at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 11:00 am at the Sunnyside Christian Reformed Church.
Those wishing to sign Anne’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.