Kay L. Moore of Kennewick WA, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2023, after a brief illness.
Kay was born in Outlook WA to Francis June Simmons and Dorothy Simmons along with her siblings Sherran and Gary. Her early years were spent gardening, enjoying large family gatherings, and working in the family business. Her dearly loved and treasured confidant next door Sharon Horn (Tom Moore) would eventually become her sister-in-law. The friendships she built at Outlook Elementary were just the beginnings. Kay attended Sunnyside High School and CWU, making many lifelong friends. The “girls” have stayed in touch and shared many milestones, enjoying getaways once a year (Marybeth, Irene, Juanita, Bonita Claudia, and Carol).
Kay married Joseph S Moore in 1962 and together they raised 4 children. Sherri Lee (Martin), Joseph Sterling Jr. (Lisa Vaughn), Brittan Michelle (Joe Tovar) and Christian Darren. Kay is survived by her sister Sherran (Ernie Whatley) and brother Gary (Debbie Pace) and Sharon and Tom Moore.
Kay was close to Sherran, Gary and their families and always looked forward to their visits. Big family gatherings were a regular thing at the family home in Outlook they grew up in. With all the cousins, aunts, and uncle’s nieces and nephews, they all could reconnect and make wonderful memories.
While raising the children she wore many hats. wife, mom, and career woman. Kay was very active in many aspects of the community. From President of the Outlook PTA, helping organize the Annual Halloween Carnival, President of the Sunnyside Hospital Auxiliary and volunteered every election at the ballot stations.
In her later years her niece Lisa (Tim Nunn) provided comfort and support through her correspondence. Her extended family meant the world to her. She would light up when she recounted childhood shenanigans with friends and family.
Kay enjoyed traveling with her companion Wally McMinimee from Alaska to the Panama Canal and many places in between. They shared many fond memories over the years as well as a shared love for their cat Penny.
Per Kay’s request, in lieu of a traditional service, a Celebration of Life will be held at Snipes Mountain Restaurant on April 15th from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. She will have a headstone placed at the Outlook Cemetery this spring.
Those wishing to sign Kay’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Written in many places in the last year as Kay’s health declined, she often referenced this phrase: What the mind forgets, the heart never does.
