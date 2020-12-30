Keith A. Johnson, age 61, of Sunnyside passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 at his home in Sunnyside.
Keith was born on Feb. 25, 1959 in Pasco, the son of Viola and Harold H. Johnson. He attended school in British Columbia, Canada, and the states of Washington, California and Virginia. His senior year of school was done by correspondence classes in Tehran, Iran, where his father was a Civil Engineer. He attended WSU and earned a degree as a Civil Engineer.
For the last 35 years, he has made his home in Sunnyside and was employed at the Hanford Reach.
Keith enjoyed gardening and working with his fruit trees. He was a shopper and loved getting the best bargain for everything! When you saw a sparkle in his eyes, and he gave you a wink, you knew he was happy.
Keith will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
Keith is survived by sisters, Betty Spradlin (Tom) of Selah and Irena Johnson of Wenatchee. He is also so survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Viola and Harold Johnson. Niece, Angela Louise Bisbee and nephew, TJ ‘Timothy’ Bisbee Spradlin.
Viewing and visitation was held on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside. A Celebration of Life Service, to be announced at a later date.
Cherish each day and do not take anyone for granted. Live for the Lord, you will never regret it!
Those wishing to sign Keith’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
