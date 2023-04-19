Keith Brandsma was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and uncle. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Keith grew up in the Sunnyside area and graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1973. He was a two-time offensive and defensive letterman in football and played on the Sunnyside Championship Teams of 1971 and 1972. He attended Perry Technical Institute where he became a Licensed Instrument Technician.
Keith worked at the Hanford Nuclear Site for a number of years, as well as the Goldendale Aluminum Plant before moving to Alabama and ending his career working for the Tennessee Valley Authority in the nuclear power industry. He was respected for his skills and knowledge, and he was proud of reaching Senior Journeyman.
He loved to make people laugh by telling silly jokes and making up languages. Keith played the guitar, loved finding new roads to travel down, photography, and riding his bike. He had a unique and outstanding collection of record albums, primary 33 1/3 albums from the 60s, 70s and 80s.
Keith would go out of his way to help others in need, and he shared his love freely. He absolutely loved iced coffee, ice cream sandwich bars, bubalar (Dutch candy) and he considered himself an expert on iPad golf competing nationally on “Gold Clash” and he did love trying to analyze winning ways to bet by making spreadsheets. He also was an avid croquet player and was hard to beat.
Keith was a proud member of Narcotics Anonymous for 35 years and valued the gifts he received by living a life of recovery. Even though Keith was diagnosed with cancer and suffered greatly during his aggressive treatment for over two years, he spent his last two years of life doing what he enjoyed most.
Keith is survived by his wife Michelle; two sisters Kathleen Paul and Cheryl Schreiber; one brother Karst Brandsma; and two stepsisters Margie Stahlhut and Sandy Schroeder; Stepmother Laverne Williams and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and step grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother Teresa (Roy) Stahlhut, father Kenneth Wayne Brandsma, stepfather Jim Stahlhut, older sister Debra Schreiber and older brother Kenneth Wayne Brandsma.
Keith will be missed, and he will be remembered for his kindness, humor, and his ability to find the good in others.
A scholarship in his memory will be given each year by the family and awarded to a graduating senior at Sunnyside High School to attend his alma mater Perry Institute in Yakima. Donations on Keith’s behalf can be sent to the Keith Brandsma Memorial Fund, SHS Alumni Scholarship Fund, PO Box 1149, Sunnyside, WA 98944 or on their website at: SHSAlumniFund.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.