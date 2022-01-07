Kenneth Bernard Sowa, 88, of Spokane Washington, passed away on December 25, 2021.
Kenneth was born on November 15, 1933, in Chicago, Illinois, to Stanislaa (Estelle) and Stanisllaus (Stanley) Sowa. He moved to Port Orchard, Washington in 1947 where he helped his parents with their family farm. He graduated from University of Washington with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and moved to Richland, Washington in 1956 where he worked as a senior and principal engineer in the nuclear industry until he retired in 1995.
Ken married Anna Maye Arnold in 1959 and they had four children together. He was a devoted father and was deeply involved in his children’s 4H activities with their horses, and as a Webelo leader. He loved his family and enjoyed taking them camping, skiing, huckleberry picking, and even horseback riding trips. He was also a skilled craftsman and enjoyed woodworking and remodeling projects.
After he retired and his children were grown and gone, he indulged his passion for sailing, and became certified as a captain. He enjoyed taking his children and grandchildren sailing around the San Juan Islands.
In 2001, Ken and Anna built a home and moved to Sequim, Washington. Anna sadly passed in 2007, and Ken remained in Sequim until 2020, when he relocated to Spokane.
Ken’s family and friends will always remember him as a kind, loving, and extremely intelligent man with a great sense of humor.
He is preceded in death by his first-born daughter Arla Kennette, his parents Estelle and Stanley, his brothers Chet and Ron Sowa, his sister Virginia Kirkle, and his wife of 48 years, Anna.
He is survived by his three children, Kari Sowa (Ken Wilkinson), Kevin Sowa (Rhoda), and Julie Sowa (Chris Thomas); six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 29 at Ball & Dodd Funeral Home, 5100 W Wellesley, Spokane.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Spokane and the staff at Brookdale Park Place for their compassion and care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Kenneth’s memory to the Hospice Foundation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.