Kevin Lynn Luther was born June 15, 1957 as the eighth child to Leo and Elizabeth Luther in Outlook. He attended Outlook Elementary and Sunnyside High School where he excelled in track as a star athlete starting his freshman year.
At the ripe age of 5, Kevin became a budding salesman. He gathered sugar beets that dropped from trucks and loaded them in his little red wagon to sell to the neighbors. There was not much of a demand for sugar beets in Outlook, so the neighbors would pay him to keep the beets.
In his early 20s he created a successful fruit stand in the old Country Store parking lot. He trained and hired many young people to help sell. Later on, he started his roadside fruit stand, where people sought after him for his ingenuity of selling “nothing but the best of the best.” Kevin was more than a salesman; he was a friend and remembered the new and old faces during his 30 plus years of selling.
Kevin met Brenda Kay Gatewood in Alaska and the two married in 1981. They spent their lives together between Washington and Alaska. They had two children; Rachel and Sarah, who were their pride and joy. The two divorced in 2000 and Kevin returned to his passion for selling fruit in Washington.
Kevin is survived by two daughters, Rachel Howe of Alaska and Sarah Luther of Texas. He is also survived by three granddaughters Halee, Elizabeth, and Katie of Alaska; seven brothers, Alan, Jerry, David Daniel, Mark, Martin, Dean, and Leon; and four sisters; Jeanetta, Susan, Cathy, and Cindy.
He was preceded in death by siblings Loren, Tim, Dale, Little Maris Jane Luther, and granddaughter, Kay Isabella.
Kevin was a man of varied passions and vices, yet in all things he was most passionate, and he devoted himself thoroughly. He will be missed and lives on in the hearts of those he surrounded himself with.
Memorial to be determined.
See https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/kevin-lynn-luther/4310 for updates on memorial.
Those wishing to sign Kevin’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
