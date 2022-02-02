Larry Albert Taylor passed away in Mountain Home, Arkansas on January 21, 2022.
Larry was the second son of Clyde Thomas Taylor and Nettie June Schutt. He was born in Yakima, Washington and grew up in Outlook, Washington. He attended school in Outlook and Sunnyside.
In 1965 he met and married Joyce Ann England. They made their home in Outlook for 38 years and raised four beautiful children, Karen, Craig, Chris, and Cory.
In 2003 they moved to the Goldendale area near Satus Pass, where they lived until 2016. In 2016 they moved to Mountain Home, Arkansas to help care for Joyce’s mother. Larry loved Arkansas but missed the kids and grandkids that lived in Washington.
Larry had many jobs in his lifetime but the one he is probably remembered most at was as a caretaker for Snipes Mountain Landfill. He liked this job there as he was a bit of a scavenger at heart. He also loved working on his old cars. He also enjoyed to hunt and fish.
He retired in 1997 after working 27 years at the landfill.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years Joyce England Taylor; daughter Karen Morrell (Colin) of Burbank, WA; son Larry Craig (Mindy) of Grandview, WA; Christopher (Shona) Mountain Home, Arkansas; and Cory (Connie) of Whitstran, WA; 11 grandchildren: John (Lara) and Jaymz Schab, Austin and Patrick Morrell, Dustin (Dara), Joseph (Faith), Timothy (Catherine) Taylor and Tiffani (Carson) Woody, Kylie (Larry) Pieper and Krista (Chris Knight) Taylor and Brandon Taylor; five great grandchildren: William and Dalilah Woody, Rhea and Orion Taylor and Rylie Marie Taylor Knight; nieces and nephews: Don Taylor, Laura Hunstad, Mandi Mayberry, Steven White and Sandy Baker, Chad Allan and Shelleigh Goodwin, sister Shirley Zachow; sister in laws: Pat Taylor and Linda Bulpett; brother in law Tom England; and many family and friends.
Also, many thanks to his best friend and “brother” Lynn Emery and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Claude Taylor and sister Beverly Church.
No formal services are planned.
