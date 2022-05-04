Larry David Anderson, 80 passed away peacefully at his home in Packwood WA. on April 14, 2022.
Larry was born December 18, 1941, in Sunnyside WA to Fred and Francis Anderson.
He was raised on a dairy farm until 1960. He was the FFA Dairy Farmer of the Year. After finishing high school, he went to WWU for engineering.
In 1963 he moved to Packwood WA and worked for Ernest Levold Inc. until 1982. He continued in the rock business with various other businesses.
Larry was an amazing pheasant hunter and people have said that they didn’t like to hunt with him because he was so quick and accurate, and they couldn’t get a shot of before him. He also loved to play golf, which would explain why he built his home right off the number 9 green at High Valley County Club in 1971 where he resided for the rest of his days.
He will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by three sons Eric, Chad (Fawnn) and Russell (Lacey) Anderson, three sisters, Phyllis Kaiser of Outlook, Washington, Patricia Durkee of Yakima, Washington and Judy Repp of Terrace Heights; seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
