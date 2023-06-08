Larry Yockey, age 67, passed away June 5th with family by his side at his farm in Ritzville, Washington.
Larry, son of Dale and Eleanor (Freese) Yockey, was born June 4, 1956 in Yakima, Washington. He spent his early years in Sunnyside, Washington where he graduated high school with the class of 1974. (Go Grizzlies!) In high school he competed in football, track, tennis, and basketball. Following high school, he attended the University of Washington where he received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Larry was hired by The Boeing Company into their Customer Support organization. After 8 years he hung up his business suit, put on a Carhartt jacket, and succeeded his father in running the family wheat ranch in Ritzville. He became the 4th generation to operate the farm.
It was in Ritzville that Larry met his wife Kelly and started family life with her two daughters Amber and Andrea. Later, they welcomed Amanda. Larry and Kelly would have celebrated 30 years of marriage in December. Life on the farm included endless activities participating in 4-H, FFA, rodeo competitions, parades, sporting events, prom, and homecoming activities all enjoyed by the family and in support of their community.
Larry loved spending time with his family and friends and was always ready to lend a hand to help better the community he was so proud of. No job was too big or too small, whether it was picking up branches off the city streets after a dust storm, reroofing a neighbor’s house, or helping his kids move from one location to another. Larry was there to help. No one was a stranger to him. He could, and would, talk to anyone. (A trait he inherited from his father.) He’s one of a few Dawg fans that could show up at a Cougar tailgate party, be welcomed, and leave refreshed and well fed. Larry was a member of Ritzville Pheasants Forever and Ritzville Eagles. He volunteered and participated in the Ritzville Blues Festival and the Wheatland Communities Fair.
Larry had a love of the outdoors that was instilled at a young age. Many a weekend was spent camping, hunting, and fishing with family and friends; trips to the Blue Mountains, fishing at Lyons Ferry, and chasing whitetail deer through the CRP fields. While the actual activity was fun, it was the stories (many exaggerated) around the campfire that made the trips memorable.
While Larry had many interests in life, nothing was as important as his kids and grandkids. He attended many school activities and was proud to be recognized on Grandparent’s Day. He was quick to offer rides on the tractor, combine, ATVs, eBike (basically anything with a motor), and the kids loved it. Family came first.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Kelly; daughters, Amber (Kevin) Hull, Andrea (JC) Smith and Amanda (Sean) Beale; grandchildren, Briar and Kodi Hull, Adam and Mason Smith, and Brody Beale; brother, Loren (Diana) Yockey; sister, Lorna (Pat) McGhehey, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
To Larry, farming was never work. He loved turning dirt, planting seed, and watching it grow. No two seasons were the same which inspired him to plant the next year’s crop. We will miss you, Yock.
Celebration of life for Larry held Saturday June 10th at 11 AM at the American Legion in Ritzville, WA. In remembrance, please consider donating to a cancer organization of your choice, and “Thank a Farmer”.
