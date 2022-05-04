Laura Ruth (Newhouse) Rogers

Laura went to be with her Heavenly Father on April 30, 2022, with her family by her side.
She was born on May 2, 1952 in Sunnyside to Irving and Ruth Newhouse and grew up on the family farm in the Green Valley. She attended WSU, Calvin College, and graduated from Eastern with a teaching degree. She later completed her Masters in Counseling from Heritage College. On July 31, 1976, she married her long-time love, Frank Rogers. They went on to have 3 daughters that she is survived by: Emily (John) Wieser, Stephanie (Stew) Larsen, and Elizabeth (Darin) van Hespen. Laura loved and cherished every minute she got to share with her four grandchildren: Ethan (16), Emma (14), Miles (13), and Vivienne (11). She is also survived by brothers Jim (Karen) Newhouse and Dan (Joan) Newhouse, sisters Joyce (Darrell) Downing and Dorothy (Rich) Hibbard and brother-in-law Bruce Thomas, as well as MANY beloved relatives and friends. Laura is preceded in death by her parents Irving and Ruth, as well as her beautiful sister Linda Thomas.
Laura taught at the Artz-Fox elementary school in Mabton for 20+ years, some of those offering her School Counselor services as well. The relationships made there extended into her retirement years with fun meetings with the staff (both former and current).
Laura devoted much time and passion to family genealogy and loved delving into her Newhouse/Bos family tree. She will also be sorely missed as the family record- keeper, birthday reminder (ask her ANYONE’S birthday, she could tell you), church librarian, Sunday School teacher, and school counselor. She enjoyed gardening and always had a huge flower garden to show for her green thumb. She enjoyed sewing and arts and crafts. Laura’s love for the beach started a tradition of family trips to Cannon Beach, where a warm visit with Aunt Mary Jane was always enjoyed. Having the kids over for “Grandma’s Camp” was a highlight of the summer as well (many ice cream bars, trips to the pool, laps around the yard were had). She also cherished family holidays, especially Christmas. Retirement gave her the opportunity to take fun day trips with Frank around Washington State, creating great memories. She also enjoyed her lunches with her cousins and outings with the 70s Girls and visits with fellow Artz-Fox teachers. We will all miss her canned peaches & pears, applesauce, jam, pies, and blueberry crumble.
Viewing will be held on Saturday, May 7 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Graveside service at Outlook Cemetery for close friends and family at noon and service for all at 1 p.m. at Sunnyside Christian Reformed Church with reception immediately following at the church.
Flowers may be sent to Smith Funeral Home and donations can be made to the Sunnyside CRC library or Project Reachout (CRC quilting group).
Those wishing to sign Laura’s online memorial book may do so www.funeralhomesmith.com
