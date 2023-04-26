Lawrence “Larry – Curly” Stephen Gibson, 88, went to be in the arms of his Heavenly Father on Saturday, April 15, 2023, surrounded by his family.
Larry was born on August 8, 1934, in Terry, Montana, the son of Ralph M. and Ethel Stelling Gibson. He received his education in Sunnyside, WA.
Larry served in the United States Navy for twenty years. While stationed in Japan, Larry met the love of his life, Toyo Terada and they were later married on August 23, 1955, in Japan. Following his Military Discharge Larry continued his education at J.M. Perry Auto Mechanic in Grandview, WA. Larry worked various jobs throughout his life including working for Cubbin’s Pontiac and Old’s, was a refrigeration engineer at D & K Processing Plant all in Grandview. Following retirement, they enjoyed traveling and camping in their motorhome, snowmobiling, jeeping, and water skiing. Larry loved riding his Harley Motorcycle, fishing, target practice, and most of all cherished the time spent with family.
Survived by spouse, Toyo Gibson (Love of his life). Children, Lorene Gibson-Brumley (Dan Brumley), Lynne Gibson-Cohn (Jim Cohn), Doug Gibson. Grandchildren, Steve Thomas (Brenda Bergstrom), Henry Berrera (Melody Berrera), Angie Thomas (James Dell), Kurt Gibson, Samantha Gibson, Casidee Lindner (Nathan Lindner). Great Grand Children Kanea Bradham (Hector Barajas), Jaden Russell (JT Whitehurst), Brennan Dell, Boe Lindner, Great Great Grand Children, Nayeli Barajas.
Curly loved life and lived it to the fullest.
A Private Family Celebration of Life will take place with military honors.
Those wishing to sign Larry’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
