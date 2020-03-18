Leitha Gertrude Bol, née Koekkoek, 97 years old, went to be with her Savior, Thursday, March 12. She was born Nov. 23, 1922 in Zillah to Fredrick and Lena Koekkoek.
As a teenager and young woman, she played the piano and pump organ in the Zillah Christian Reformed Church. She sang in a quartet with her brothers and father and in a women’s trio. Music was very special to her – she loved the old hymns.
During WWII, she made airplane parts in Long Beach, Calif. After marrying William Bol, they moved to Zillah and started their family. In 1956 the family settled in Seattle and Leitha became a homemaker and a stay-at-home mom.
She was a talented seamstress and a passionate knitter (knitting for her family, friends, and the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society in Everett).
She volunteered for the Election Board, helped with Neighborhood Crime Prevention, was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary (past President) and a floor mom for Girls State, bowled on a couple of leagues, and volunteered at the Veteran’s Hospital in Seattle.
She was a member of Grace Community Chapel in Mukilteo.
Leitha is survived by 4 of her 5 children: Karen (John), David (Colleen), Patricia (Frank), and Sheila (Lloyd), 15 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, her brother Arnold (Carol), numerous nephews and nieces, and many friends.
She is predeceased by her parents, Frederick and Lena Koekkoek, baby brother Harold, brother Fred, son Douglas, and former husband William.
A funeral service will be held at Sunnyside’s Smith Funeral Home, Friday, March 20 at 1:00 p.m. Graveside Service will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Abbyview Cemetery in Brier, Wash. To Honor Leitha’s memory memorials can be made to the charity of your choice.
Those wishing to sign Leitha’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
