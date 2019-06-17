Leo Differding, 94, of Sunnyside died June 12, 2019.
He was born Dec. 5, 1924 in Fairmont, N.D. to loving parents Joseph John and Caroline Meyer Differding. He fell in love with the lovely Joanna Cantrell and on Dec. 21, 1946, they were married in Yakima.
The following summer of 1947, they were married in the Catholic church in North Dakota.
Leo worked at Hanford as a security guard and retired after 36 years. His retirement did not stop him from farming his 23 acres until he was 88 years old. After his second retirement, his sons took over farming his beautiful land.
Leo enjoyed farming, fishing, raising his garden, hunting, and reminiscing about the farm where he grew up. He was a baptized member of the Catholic Church.
Leo is survived by children David Differding (Carole) of Yakima, Vicky Charvet of Grandview, Gary Differding of Sunnyside, Linda (Larry) McIntosh of Bridgeport and Peter Differding (Rose) of Sunnyside.
He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Leo is preceded in death by his beautiful bride Joanna, his parents, siblings and one grandson.
Inurnment service with Military Honors will be at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside. A celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Sunnyside Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartlinks (Hospice), Wounded Warriors or a charity of choice.
Those wishing to sign Leo’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
