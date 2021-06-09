Leola Milburn of Zillah went home to Jesus January 6, 2021, in Wickenburg, Arizona following a courageous and lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease; she was surrounded by her loving family.
In remembrance of Leola Milburn, a memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 19 at 11 a.m. at the Zillah Mountain View Fellowship Church, 1504 2nd Ave.
Please join us as we celebrate Leola’s life.
A reception will follow in the church hall.
